Yearlong road repairs will begin soon in Freret Street area; meeting to provide details

The city’s Department of Public Works and the Sewerage & Water Board has planned extensive road repairs in the Freret Street area.

A public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8, will provide residents an opportunity to learn more about the upcoming Freret Group A project and get their questions addressed, according to a notice from District B Councilman Jay Banks’ office.

Roadwork NOLA is hosting the meeting to discuss the repairs scheduled to begin soon in the Freret Street area. They will include:

• Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb;

• Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete;

• Repairing damaged sidewalks with driveway aprons;

• Installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersection; and

• Replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and/or drainage lines.

The contractor will work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and construction will last approximately one year, pending any weather delays or extenuating circumstances.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 8, beginning at 6 p.m.

It will be held in the cafe on the Ochsner Baptist Campus. Go in the main entrance at 4500 Clara St. There will be free parking in all Ochsner Baptist Campus lots.

For more information, click here or contact Roadwork NOLA via email at roadwork@nola.gov or by phone at 504-658-ROAD (7623).