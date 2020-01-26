Man shot dead near Dryades and Washington

A man was fatally shot in Central City on Sunday evening, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The NOPD notified the press at 5:07 p.m. that it is investigating a homicide by shooting in the Sixth District. Officers arrived to Washington Avenue and Dryades Street to find an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Emergency Medical Service.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.



