Man injured in gunfire on Liberty Street

A man was struck by gunfire Thursday evening while in his car on a Central City street, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 30-year-old male, was in the 1600 block of South Liberty Street just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, when multiple shots were fired. A bullet pierced the victim’s car and struck him. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.