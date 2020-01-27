Man dies in shooting near Fontainebleau neighborhood

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon near the Fontainebleau neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The shooting in the 1900 block of South Rendon Street, near Walmsley Avenue, was reported at about 3 p.m. Initial reports stated the victim had been transported to a hospital for treatment.

At about 3:45, the NOPD reported the man had died. The incident was reclassified as a homicide.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.