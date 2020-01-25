Ladies & Men of Unity to second-line Sunday

The Ladies & Men of Unity will second-line Sunday (Jan. 26) through the Central City, Hoffman Triangle and Broadmoor neighborhoods.

The procession will take place from 1 to 5 p.m., beginning and ending at Sportsman’s Corner in Central City.

Traffic will be restricted along the route below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event.

All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

The area will be monitored for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.

ROUTE

START Sportsman’s Corner (2433 Dryades).

Out Second St. to Danneel St.

Left on Louisiana Ave.

PAUSE at Sandpiper, down Louisiana Ave.

PAUSE Big Man Lounge. Proceed down to Louisiana Pkwy.

STOP Louisiana Parkway (3206 Louisiana Ave).

Right on South Roman.

Left on Toledano. proceed down Toledano to S. Rocheblave.

Right on S. Rocheblave to Washington Ave.

STOP Tapp’s/Fox Bar (Single Men Social Aid & Pleasure Club).

Left on Washington Ave. to South Dorgenois St.

Right on South Dorgenois to Martin Luther King.

Proceed down MLK to South Galvez.

STOP Ole & Nu Style Fellas.

Down MLK to South Claiborne to Jackson.

Left on Jackson to Magnolia. Proceed down Magnolia to Washington Ave.

Left on Washington to LaSalle St.

STOP 9 Times Social Aid & Pleasure Club. Proceed down Washington Ave. to Dryades St.

DISBAND Sportsman’s Corner, 2433 Dryades St.