Girls on the Run seeking volunteer coaches for spring

Girls on the Run New Orleans is looking for volunteer coaches that can inspire girls to recognize their inner strength. The activity-based nonprofit has coaches lead small teams through dynamic discussions, activities, and running games for girls in grades 3rd through 8th grade.

The program is 10 weeks long, and girls come to develop skills that help them establish an appreciation for health and fitness. Each season ends with a service project and 5K event, which are tangible forms of achievement.

All coaches are trained for their respective positions. They do not have to be runners, however.

The Head Coach is a volunteer position that works with a team of coaches to facilitate the GOTR curriculum to program participants. This position entails approximately four hours per week for ten weeks. The Assistant Coach supports the Head Coach onsite while serving as a role model and mentor for program participants. This position entails approximately 1.5-3 hours per week for ten weeks.

“We welcome enthusiastic, dedicated and positive volunteers who are committed to empowering girls with valuable life lessons,” Girls on the Run wrote. “Coaches are parents, teachers, school administrators, college students and other community members who are committed to developing and celebrating our girls.”

The first head coach meeting is for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, and coach training begins on Jan. 11. All training will take place at the GOTR office at 7100 St. Charles Ave. (1st Floor of St. Charles Ave. Baptist Church).

Visit Girls on the Run for more information. Email julieanne@gotrnola.org with any questions or information requests.