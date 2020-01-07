Funky Uptown Krewe takes to the tracks to herald Carnival season

Kelly Rollins shows off her decorated vinyl record, the krewe’s signature throw, as the Funky Uptown Krewe rides the streetcar through Uptown. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Funky Uptown Krewe celebrated Twelfth Night for the second year as 42 costumed members rode down the St. Charles streetcar line Monday, Jan. 6, marking the start of the 2020 Carnival season. The krewe follows the Phunny Phorty Phellows rumbling along the South Carrollton and St. Charles Avenue neutral ground.
Members of the Funky Uptown Krewe organize their throws and take cellphone photos of each other as the group prepares for their streetcar ride through Uptown. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Erin and Aaron Whitely show off their hand-painted vinyl record, the Funky Uptown Krewe’s signature throw, before boarding the streetcar. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)