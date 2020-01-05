Friends, family gather to remember ‘Mr. Chill’

Darren Jackson shows off his shirt dedicated to Wilbert “Mr. Chill” Wilson at Wilson’s repast at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club on Jan. 4. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Saturday, family and friends gathered at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club headquarters on Broad Street to remember Wilbert “Mr. Chill” Wilson. Wilson owned Mr. Chill’s First Class Cuts and Mr. Chill’s First Class Hot Dogs & Sweet Pastries, both on Carrollton Avenue.
After his Broadmoor barber shop flooded in the Katrina levee breaches, Wilson put up a tent at an abandoned gas station and began cutting hair, creating a popular post-disaster gathering spot and attracting national media. Wilson died Dec. 26 after along battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51.
Mourners gather Saturday to honor Wilson at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club headquarters on Broad.
Wilson’s sons Marcus, left, and Canaan Cavalier with barber Joshua Ferrand, who works at Mr. Chill’s First Class Cuts. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Visitors prepared a cake for Mr. Chill in the colors of his alma mater, Walter L. Cohen High School. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Classmates from Walter L. Cohen High School, class of 1987, pose for a photograph at the repast for Wilbert “Mr. Chill” Wilson.(Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The club served dinner at Mr. Chill’s repast. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Wilbert “Mr. Chill” Wilson’s close friends Joel Williams, left, Ernest Simon, Emanuel Terrell and Corey Thomas pose for a photograph at his repast. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Leonard and Lorrine White, godparents of Wilson, attend the repast. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)