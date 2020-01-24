Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze on St. Charles Avenue

The New Orleans Police Department reported a three-alarm fire Friday morning at a mansion on St. Charles Avenue near First Street.

The fire quickly spread to involve three multi-unit houses on the lakeside of St. Charles.

Both sides of St. Charles were closed between First and Philip streets, the 2300 block. Streetcar service has been suspended while the fire remains active.

WWL-TV reported that three people were carried from the home on stretchers and several dogs and a cat were rescued from the burning buildings.

Megan Uptegrove, a resident of the house next door that sustained damage, said when she arrived at the scene she was grateful to hear from fighters that her dog had been rescued.

“But they said they didn’t find the cat,” she said. “I told them to look on the balcony.” And they found Kona, her cat.

The fire is near the Rex house nearly destroyed in a seven-alarm blaze in February 2019.

