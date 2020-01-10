Fatal shooting under investigation in university neighborhood

A fatal shooting is under investigation at Burthe and Hillary streets in the university neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Friday.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the New Orleans Police Department at 2:19 a.m. Friday (Jan. 10).

Both Hillary and Burthe streets were closed by yellow police tape while crime-scene investigators focused their attention on a vehicle parked on Hillary with its doors open.

Tulane University Police Department officers were assisting New Orleans police with the crime scene, and SUVS from both police departments crowded Hillary Street. A block away on Maple Street, a handful of Thursday-night revelers stood on the corners watching the investigation proceed.

Further details were not immediately available. This article will be updated as more investigation becomes available.