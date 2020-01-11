Fatal shooting reported in Hoffman Triangle

A man was shot to death early Saturday in the Hoffman Triangle, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The incident was reported Jan. 11 around 2:49 a.m. Sixth District officers were called out to investigate a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the unresponsive victim inside of a home and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide Detective Aaron Harrelson is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.