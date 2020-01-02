Fatal Louisiana Avenue shooting is city’s second New Year’s Day homicide

A man was shot to death Wednesday evening on Louisiana Avenue near South Claiborne, in the city’s second homicide of 2020. The first took place a few hours earlier in New Orleans East.

At 5:37 p.m., NOPD officers responded to a report of a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a pickup truck had crashed into a utility pole and a male victim inside of the truck.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. At that time, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives assumed control of the investigation.

Police determined someone had opened fire at his car and he struck the utility pole after he was hit by bullets.

Additionally, a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle at the scene. No additional details are available at this time as to any possible injuries or possible involvement in this incident.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.