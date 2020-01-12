Employee of popular university-area bar fired at early Sunday, Tulane police report

Gunfire was reported early Sunday morning near The Boot on Zimpel Street and Broadway, the Tulane University Police Department reported.

At about 2 a.m. on Jan. 12, Tulane officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7100 block of Zimpel. While conducting the preliminary investigation, officers reviewed video cameras in the area and determined that a Boot employee was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown man, who was armed.

The gunman fired at the Boot employee, who was not injured, police said. The gunman fled onto Audubon Street in a white four-door sedan.

Tulane officers verified that the gunman was not in the area and that no injuries were sustained as a result of the discharge.

No further information was available. If you have any information about this incident, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.