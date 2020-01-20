City remembers, celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy (photo gallery)

Tariah Moore, a fourth-grader at Robert Russa Moton Charter School, is hoisted aloft during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance March. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was celebrated in New Orleans Monday (Jan. 20) with a Commemorative Celebration at the New Orleans Jazz Market and a Remembrance March that began at the corner of Martin Luther King and Oretha Castle Haley boulevards. The standing-room-only crowd at the Jazz Market was treated to several motivating musical performances and speeches.
More than 134 units from church groups to marching bands joined the Remembrance March that traveled up Martin Luther King Boulevard to Claiborne, to Washington Avenue ending at A.L. Davis Park where the celebration continued. The theme for the event was “Remember, Celebrate and Act.”
Deshown Wright and Mayor LaToya Cantrell share a hug as they and Archbishop Gregory Aymond with other government and community leaders start the Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance March. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Local singer-songwriter Casmé serenades to the crowd lining Martin Luther King Boulevard during the MLK Remembrance March. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses the standing-room-only crowd during the MLK Commemorative Celebration at the New Orleans Jazz Market. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Majorettes Captain Kayla Johnson, a 10th grader at New Orleans Science and Mathematics High School, catches her batons as her group waits for the start of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance March. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Members of the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church march up Martin Luther King Boulevard during the MLK Remembrance March. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Many MLK Remembrance March participants carried hand-lettered signs of unity. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Da’Mayia Williams, a second-grader at KIPP Believe, keeps her flags twirling as her flag team members wait for the start of the MLK Remembrance March. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Sophie B. Wright bands marches down Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard at the start of the MLK Remembrance March. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
James M. Singleton Charter School marching band member keeps warm with knit cap and gloves during the MLK Remembrance March. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)