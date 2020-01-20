City remembers, celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy (photo gallery)

The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was celebrated in New Orleans Monday (Jan. 20) with a Commemorative Celebration at the New Orleans Jazz Market and a Remembrance March that began at the corner of Martin Luther King and Oretha Castle Haley boulevards. The standing-room-only crowd at the Jazz Market was treated to several motivating musical performances and speeches.

More than 134 units from church groups to marching bands joined the Remembrance March that traveled up Martin Luther King Boulevard to Claiborne, to Washington Avenue ending at A.L. Davis Park where the celebration continued. The theme for the event was “Remember, Celebrate and Act.”