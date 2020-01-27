Broadmoor Improvement Association seeks community input at meeting tonight

Broadmoor Improvement Association is holding its first meeting of 2020 tonight (Monday, Jan. 27).

“Welcome to the new year and a new vision for Broadmoor neighborhood meetings,” an announcement states. “We’re making some changes to how we meet and collaborate as a community. Please join us and help us shape the future of Broadmoor.”

This event, which includes dinner, is free and open to the public. The catered dinner will be provided by Crazy Waffle Bar , including garlic shrimp pasta and mixed veggies.

The neighborhood association will also share the results of the 2019 Broadmoor Community Survey and outline our planned topics for neighborhood meetings in 2020, which will now take place monthly.

The meeting will be held at the Broadmoor Community Church, 2021 S. Dupre St. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and meeting starts at 7 p.m. Free child care will be available.

The agenda is below:

6:30-7 pm: Dinner and neighborhood conversation, welcome from BIA Executive Director Sarah Pritchard

7-7:05 pm: Overview of new meeting structure, Sarah Pritchard

7:05-7:20 pm: Results from the 2019 Community Survey presented by BIA Wellness Director Bethanie Mangigian

7:20-7:40 pm: Presentation of the BIA’s 2020 vision and ways for residents to get involved, Sarah Pritchard

7:40-7:50 pm: Reporting quality of life concerns and 3-1-1, Bethanie Mangigian

7:50-8 pm: Board recruitment and block captain recruitment, presented by BIA Board President Ernest Johnson and Block Captain representative