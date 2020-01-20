20-year-old student shot to death near Maple Street laid to rest

By Emily Carmichael, Uptown Messenger

The visitation and burial service for Lee Long Jr., a 20-year-old junior at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, was held this past Saturday at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.

On a GoFundMe page for Long’s funeral expenses, donor Camren Boudousquie describes Long, an architecture student, as “one of the most humble and and honest persons I have ever met.” Another donor, Chyna Chauvin, says simply: “Thank you for the tequila shots.”

Long was shot to death at about 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Hillary and Burthe streets. Tulane University police, who patrol near the campus, found him inside of a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The area is home to a trio of bars — Brunos Tavern, TJ Quills and Redd’s Uptilly Tavern — just a stone’s throw from Tulane and Loyola universities and popular among college students.

Tulane University spokesman Michael Strecker said results of initial investigation indicated that there is no ongoing threat to the Tulane community.

According to a TJ Quills bartender, the two bouncers working the night of the homicide later quit. He said one of the bouncers knew Long from childhood, though he did not describe the two as friends. TJ Quills management did not respond to requests for comment and for confirmation of the bouncers’ employment status.

TJ Quills has been sanctioned in the past by the Alcohol Beverage Control Board for serving underage patrons. In July 2011, bar owners were ordered to pay a $2,000 initial fine followed by monthly payments of $1,000, to maintain a lower music volume, and to add their logo to go-cups. The fines, since lifted, helped finance a private security patrol for the area.

In 2012, TJ Quills appeared on the reality television show “Bar Rescue,” which caught the bouncers letting in underage patrons. The TV hosts then updated the bar and rebranded it as the “The Annex.” The bar has returned to its original name.

“We’re continuing to watch the crime statistics and remain mindful of every neighborhood’s concerns, especially involving violent crime,” said District A Councilman Joe Giarrusso. “As always, I encourage anyone who has concerns to contact my office.”

The New Orleans Police Department said the investigation is open and active and encouraged

anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.