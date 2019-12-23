What’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

By Sue Strachan, Uptown Messenger

After the gift giving, feasting, and family bonding – hopefully without a dose of politics over the dinner table – the stir crazy hours set in.

To keep good tidings this holiday season, this list what is open and closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It includes major attractions, movie theaters and events.

Christmas Eve

Attractions

Aububon Nature Institute (Audubon Zoo, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Aquarium of the Americas, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Theater last show, 3:40 p.m.; Butterfly Garden & Insectarium, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; and Nature Center, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., trails 3:30 p .m.)

Holiday Spectacles

Miracle on Fulton Street: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

NOLA Christmas Fest (Ernest N. Morial Convention Center): 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Polar Express Train Ride (Union Passenger Terminal): First ride 10:40 a.m.; last ride: 8:40 p.m.

CLOSED: Audubon Zoo Lights, Celebration in the Oaks

Museums

Hermann-Grima & Gallier Historic Houses, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Orleans Museum of Art, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, 10 .m. – 3 p.m.

CLOSED: Contemporary Arts Center, The Historic New Orleans Collection, Louisiana Children’s Museum, Louisiana State Museums (Cabildo, Presbytere, 1850 House, Madame John’s Legacy), McKenna Museum of African Art, National World War II Museum, New Orleans African American Museum

Farmer’s Market

Crescent City Farmers Market at Tulane University Square: 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

Movies

The Broad Theater: “Cats,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Frozen II,” “Queen & Slim” and “Parasite.”

Check schedule online for times.

Prytania Theatre:

“Prytania’s Very Merry Christmas!” Doors, 9 a.m.; Show at 10 a.m. Featuring “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Also includes crafts and cupcake decorating.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Check schedule online for times.

AMC Theatres (Elmwood, Clearview, Westbank)

Check schedule for movies and times.

Music

Go to WWOZ’s Live Wire to check out the schedules for Christmas Eve and Day:

Here are some Uptown highlights (in order of show time):

Yoshitaka “Z2” Tsuji, Live Oak Café, 10:30 a.m.

Organ and Labyrinth with Albinas Prizgintas, Trinity Episcopal Church, 6 p.m.

Kathleen Moore, Columns Hotel, 7 p.m.

James Rose, Circle Bar, 7 p.m.

Mark Coleman Trio, Dos Jefes, 9 p.m.

Rebirth Brass Band, Maple Leaf Bar, 11 p.m.

CLOSED: Chickie Wah Wah; Gasa Gasa; Tipitina’s

Comedy

Check out 504Comedy.com for comedy shows on Christmas Eve.

Dining

Dining out during the holidays can be tricky because hours often change. I chose five restaurants Uptown that are popular for all ages.

Company Burger, 4600 Freret St.: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Five Happiness, 3605 S. Carrollton Ave.: 10 a.m – 11 p.m.

Houston’s, 1755 St. Charles Ave.: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Lilly’s Café, 1813 Magazine St,: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Superior Seafood, 4338 St Charles Ave.: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Day

Attractions

CLOSED: Aububon Nature Institute (Audubon Zoo, Aquarium of the Americas, Butterfly Garden & Insectarium, and Nature Center.

Holiday Spectacles

Miracle on Fulton Street: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

NOLA Christmas Fest (Ernest N. Morial Convention Center): 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebration in the Oaks: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

CLOSED: Audubon Zoo Lights, The Polar Express

Museums

CLOSED: Contemporary Arts Center, Hermann-Grima & Gallier Historic Houses, The Historic New Orleans Collection, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Louisiana Children’s Museum, Louisiana State Museums, McKenna Museum of African Art, National World War II Museum, New Orleans African American Museum, New Orleans Museum of Art.

Movies

The Broad Theater: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Little Women,” “Cats” and “Uncut Gems.”

Check schedule online for times.

Prytania Theatre: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Check schedule online for times.

AMC Theatres (Elmwood, Clearview, Westbank)

Check schedule for movies and times.

Music

Time to get out of the house to hear some music! Check out WWOZ’s Live Wire.

Some highlights (in order of show time):

Kathleen Moore, Columns Hotel, 3811 St Charles Ave.: 11 a.m.

Benny Grunch and the Bunch, Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 3016 S Carrollton Ave.: 5 p.m.

Hansen presents Garden District Trio, Houston’s Restaurant, 1755 St. Charles Ave.: 6:45 pm

The Iguanas, Circle Bar, 1032 St Charles Ave: 7 p.m.

Dummy Dumpster Christmas, Circle Bar, 1032 St Charles Ave: 9:30 pm

George Porter Jr’s 72nd Funky Birthday, Maple Leaf Bar, 8316 Oak St.:10 p.m.

CLOSED: Chickie Wah Wah; Gasa Gasa; Tipitina’s

Comedy

Check out 504Comedy.com for more comedy. All of the shows listed below are free admission; bring cash and your holiday spirit for tips.

Think You’re Funny? (open mic), Carrollton Station, 8140 Willow St.: 9 p.m. show

Open Mic Comedy, Sovereign Pub, 1517 Aline St.: 9 p.m. show

Why So Serious? (open mic), Lucky’s Bar, Grill & Laundromat, 1625 St Charles Ave: 10 p.m. show

Giggles and Jiggles (open mic), Igor’s Buddha Belly Bar & Grill, 4437 Magazine St.: 11 p.m. show

Dining

Christmas Day the options for eating out at a restaurant get smaller.

OPEN: Five Happiness, 3605 S. Carrollton Ave.: 10 a.m – 11 p.m.

Jung’s Golden Dragon, 3009 Magazine St.: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

If you want to add to this list, please email uptown@nolamessenger.com.