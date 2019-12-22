Weekend robbery victims include driver with flat tire, three teenagers

Two robberies were reported during the weekend in Hollygrove and Leonidas areas.

In the first incident, a man was robbed in Hollygrove on Saturday morning by a couple who offered help changing a tire, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, got a flat tire at Gen. Ogden and Olive streets at about 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. A man and a woman in a white Mercedes sport utility vehicle stopped and offered assistance.

The man asked for compensation for helping with the tire and drove the victim to a nearby ATM. After the 21-year-old returned to the Mercedes with cash, the woman stole his wallet and the man attacked him, the police report states.

The couple fled the scene in the SUV. The victim refused treatment for his injuries, the police report states.

In the second incident, three teens were robbed at gunpoint overnight near the Oak Street entertainment district, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Two 19-year-old males and an 18-year-old male were at Willow and Leonidas streets at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, when they were approached by two men asking for a light. One of the men pulled a gun and ordered the three against a wall.

The assailants went through the victims’ pockets and took cellphones and wallets. After emptying their pockets, they ordered the victims to walk away and fled on foot down Willow toward Carrollton Avenue.

The suspects are described as black men in the their 20s. One is about 5-foot-8 and was wearing a black hoodie and armed with a black pistol. The other is about 6-feet and was wearing a red hoodie.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.