‘Tunes for Toys’ benefits Trombone Shorty toy drive (Photos)

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Gia Maione Prima Foundation and J.P. Morgan Chase presented “Tunes for Toys” at Tipitina’s. For the price of one unwrapped toy, fans could see the Trombone Shorty Academy band, New Breed Brass Band and Hot 8 Brass Band.

All of the toys collected were donated to Trombone Shorty’s toy drive at his alma mater, Warren Easton High School. The toys will be given away at Warren Easton today in an event that features Santa Claus as well as Trombone Short and the Trombone Shorty Academy players.

Trombone Shorty Academy

New Breed Brass Band

Hot 8 Brass Band