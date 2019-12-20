‘Tunes for Toys’ benefits Trombone Shorty toy drive (Photos)

For the price of an unwrapped toy, music lovers could enjoy the Trombone Shorty Academy, Hot 8 Brass band and New Breed Brass Band at Tipitina’s on Dec. 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Thursday, Dec. 19, Gia Maione Prima Foundation and J.P. Morgan Chase presented “Tunes for Toys” at Tipitina’s. For the price of one unwrapped toy, fans could see the Trombone Shorty Academy band, New Breed Brass Band and Hot 8 Brass Band.
All of the toys collected were donated to Trombone Shorty’s toy drive at his alma mater, Warren Easton High School. The toys will be given away at Warren Easton today in an event that features Santa Claus as well as Trombone Short and the Trombone Shorty Academy players.
Trombone Shorty Academy
The Trombone Shorty Academy performs at “Tunes for Toys” at Tipitina’s. The academy, modeled on Danny Barker’s legendary program at the Fairview Baptist Church, educates the next generation of jazz musicians. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A fan films the Trombone Shorty Academy, a program with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Gerald Hampton claps along to the Trombone Shorty Academy at Tipitina’s. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A member of the Trombone Shorty Academy band blows his horn. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Trombone Shorty makes a student laugh during the Trombone Shorty Academy’s performance at Tipitina’s on Dec. 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Trombone Shorty adjusts the mic for a Trombone Shorty Academy saxophonist. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
New Breed Brass Band
The New Breed Brass Band performs at Tunes for Toys. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The New Breed Brass Band performs at Tipitina’s on Dec. 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The New Breed Brass Band trumpet player waits to come in. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The New Breed Brass Band gives the audience tunes in exchange for toys. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Hot 8 Brass Band
Snare drummer and sousaphone keeps time for the Hot 8 Brass Band. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Trumpeter Big A.L. Huntley sings along with other members of the Hot 8 Brass Band at Tipitina’s. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The crowd dances to the Hot 8 Brass Band. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Trumpeter Chris Cotton dances to the music. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The rubbing board player pauses between rhythms. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Tyrone Chapman sings with the Hot 8 Brass Band. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)