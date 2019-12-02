St. Charles Avenue homeowners light up majestic oak trees after hiatus

By Sue Strachan, Uptown Messenger

What’s large, has limbs and is enveloped with 70,000 small white lights? Three majestic oak trees across from the Academy of the Sacred Heart on St. Charles Avenue.

After a year’s hiatus, these Instagram holiday favorites can be viewed from the street, illuminated by an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 strands of lights — for a total of 70,000 lights, according to Rick Farrell, the St. Charles Avenue homeowner who wraps the trees in light for the Christmas holiday. The fence and bushes also glow with white lights.

Farrell and his wife, Lisa, started this tradition in 2012, saying that “it makes us happy seeing them.”

The Farrells decorate the trees every other year as to not stress the trees, Rick Farrell said in an email. The lifts used to put up the lights can compress the roots, he said, while the lights can mess with the trees’ photosynthesis.

After almost three weeks installing the lights, the Farrells pulled the switch Wednesday night. The oaks will glow until Jan. 6, 2020.

