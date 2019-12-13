Sponsored: PRC’s annual Holiday Home Tour opens doors to stunning Garden District houses

A beloved New Orleans tradition returns

Seven stunning homes in the Garden District and Lower Garden District will open their doors this weekend for a New Orleans tradition and holiday calendar highlight.

Equipped with festive decoration and live performances by local musicians, these private residences will host the PRC’s 44th annual Holiday Home Tour this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15.

The tour headquarters at Trinity Episcopal Church, you’ll find a holiday boutique with great gifts, handmade jewelry, artwork, and more, as well as a café with seasonal treats by Gracious Bakery.

Holiday Home Tour

Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 14 & 15

Café: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily

Boutique: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily

Home Tour: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

(See Holiday Home Tour Map)

The Holiday Home Tour, presented by McEnery Residential, is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Preservation Resource Center.

The 45-year-old nonprofit works to protect the historic architecture, neighborhoods, and cultural identity of New Orleans.

Day-of-tour tickets are available for $50 each.

Money generated from the event supports the PRC’s Education and Outreach, Advocacy, Revival Grants and other programs that help preserve, restore and revitalize the city’s historic architecture and neighborhoods.

Holiday Home Tour Patron Party

Friday, Dec. 13

7:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Kick off the holidays in style with a lavish cocktail reception tonight at a fabulous New Orleans home by becoming a patron. This elegant soirée, presented by Regions Bank, features an open bar, delicious cuisine, and live music by pianist David Torkanowsky.

Become a Holiday Home Tour patron or sponsor and receive your ticket to this event. Your support helps the PRC preserve New Orleans’ historic architecture, neighborhoods and cultural identity through collaboration, empowerment and service to our community.

Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans (PRC) preserves New Orleans’ historic architecture, neighborhoods and cultural identity through collaboration, empowerment and service to our community. Founded in 1974, PRC is a non-profit organization that has restored more than 1,500 properties citywide and has assisted countless individuals with their own renovation efforts through its outreach and advocacy programs.

PRC provides resources and education to convey the economic, cultural and aesthetic importance of historic architecture in New Orleans and throughout the world. For more information about PRC and its revitalization efforts, call 504.581.7032 or visit www.prcno.org.