Poydras Home to host inaugural holiday tree lighting event

Poydras Home’s Magazine Street gate will open wide this Thursday as they welcome patrons and the public to their first Holiday Tree Lighting & Music Festival. From 7 to 8 p.m., this new Uptown tradition will feature a 30 foot lighted tree and holiday music on their front lawn, as well as a patron party from 6 to 8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome, free of charge, to hear holiday favorites and gospel music performed by the New Orleans Council on Aging Community Choir under the direction of Mrs. Rhea Dokes. CC’s Coffee House will provide hot cocoa provided, and Cookies will be compliments of Poydras Home for patrons, residents, resident families, neighbors and guests alike.

The music begins at 7 p.m., and the majestic 30-foot tree will be lit at 7:30 p.m.

The Patron Party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. inside Poydras Home’s historic 1857 Hall. It will feature musical entertainment by the New Orleans Center For Creative Arts (NOCCA) jazz and vocal students led by Vocal Coach Anne Sumich. Patron Party food and libations are donated by restaurants including Ralph’s On The Park, The Pelican Club Restaurant, Vincent’s Italian Cuisine, Galatoire’s Restaurant, Creole Creamery, and more. Patron Party tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at the door or through Poydras Home beforehand.

The party will wind down at 8 p.m., and our tree will continue to light up the sky on the corner of Jefferson Ave. and Magazine St. through January 1.

Founded in 1817, the Poydras Home preserves the dignity and grace of residents while providing quality and compassionate care in a vibrant community. Poydras Home is located in the heart of Uptown at 5354 Magazine Street offering independent living, assisted living and nursing care as well as an adult day program. To learn more about Poydras Home visit www.poydrashome.com or call 504-897- 0535.