Police seek help in identifying suspects in attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old

The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating and identifying two suspects sought in an attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in Hollygrove on Nov. 29.

At about 6:20 p.m. the girl was playing near Gen. Ogden and Olive streets. An unknown man driving a white van with a ladder on the roof then allegedly exited his vehicle and approached the child.

The suspect then reportedly grabbed the girl by the arm and began to pull her toward the van. The 7-year-old screamed, and the man let go, returned to the van and fled the area, the NOPD said.

The man was traveling with a second male; one suspect was described as black, and the man inside the van may have been Hispanic. For reference purposes, a photo is included of a van similar to the van reportedly involved in this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.