Police blotter: Robbery in Central City, stabbing in Milan neighborhood

A teenager was robbed Saturday night by a man and woman in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, an 18-year-old male, was approached by the couple at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Magnolia Street. The man assaulted the teen while the woman took his wallet.

Stabbing in Milan neighborhood

A man was stabbed early Sunday during a fight in the Milan neighborhood, according to a police report.

The 38-year-old was arguing with a woman at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Delachaise. The woman tried to retrieve a phone, but the man refused to turn it over. The woman then took a pair of scissors and stabbed the man in the forearm before fleeing.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information about either of these incidents is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.