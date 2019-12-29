One man killed, two injured in second deadly Central City shooting in two days

One man was killed and two others injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the 1600 block of South Liberty Street. Sixth District officers responding to a report of shots fired found the victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene and transported the victim to University Medical Center, where he died.

Two other adult men arrived at separate hospitals with gunshot wounds. Detectives have linked these injuries to the homicide. The victims have not been identified, according to a police report that refers to the men as “unknown” and does not provide their ages.

This is the second deadly shooting in Central City within two days. On Friday, a man was found shot to death inside his car on South Liberty and Terpsichore streets.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.

Homicide Detective Nicholas Davis is in charge of the investigation and may be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.