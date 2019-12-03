“Nutcracker” performed at Tulane on Sunday with diverse, multi-generational cast

The Christmas classic “Nutcracker Suite” will grace the stage at Tulane University’s Dixon Hall with two performances on Sunday.

New Orleans Ballet Association presents Tchaikovsky’s holiday adventure in a new one-hour production on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This magical journey — from enchanting parties, dramatic battles and dancing dolls to a whimsical visit in the Land of Sweets — is brought to life in a multi-generational performance by a diverse cast of more than 200 participants ages 6 to over 70. The cast includes students from the Broadmoor Arts and Wellness Center as well as NOBA’s nationally award-winning 28-year partnership with NORD.

“This very special intergenerational production gives our community dance program participants, both youth and senior citizens, the opportunity to showcase their talents on stage together in a timeless classic that the whole family can enjoy,” said New Orleans Ballet Association Executive Director Jenny Hamilton.

Throughout the year, NOBA offers inclusive tuition-free dance, fitness and arts healing programming to all ages at 20 neighborhood sites in three parishes. For “The Nutcracker Suite,” each participating community center or school where classes are taught is assigned a part (angels, mice, soldiers, etc.), and students learn choreography from their instructors during the fall.

All participants come together for the first time the day before the performance for rehearsals at Tulane University. This production features NOBA’s Pre-Professional Program students in soloist roles such as Sugarplum and Snow Queen. Senior Dance Fitness Program participants are featured in a special Grandparents Dance in the opening scene.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker Suite” are $15 per person and can be purchased online at www.nobadance.com, by phone at 504-522-0996 or in person at 935 Gravier St., Suite 800.

For more information about NOBA’s community dance programs or upcoming performances, visit www.nobadance.com or call 504-522-0996. Follow @nobadance on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.