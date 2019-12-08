New Generation Social Aid and Pleasure Club second-line to feature Hot 8 Brass Band

The New Generation Social Aid & Pleasure Club is holding its annual second-line today, Dec. 8. from noon to 4 p.m. The parade features the Hot 8 Brass Band.

Streets in Central City, Hoffman Triangle and Broadmoor will be impacted.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring the area for illegal parking. They can be contacted at 504-658-8100.

Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event. RTA services m

ight be interrupted during this event as well. See details on any route changes at norta.com.

ROUTE

START: A.L. Davis Park, 2600 Lasalle St.

Proceed down Lasalle Street

Left on Second Street

Left on Magnolia Street

Right on Washington Avenue

STOP: Fox Lounge (Single Ladies Social Aid and Pleasure Club joins)

Right on S. Dorgenois Street

Right on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

STOP: MLK Boulevard and Magnolia Street

Right on Simon Boulevard

Left on Jackson Avenue

STOP: Chicken Mart

Right on Brainard Street

Right on Phillip Street

Left on Baronne Street to Washington Avenue

END: A.L. Davis Park, 2600 Lasalle St.