New Generation Social Aid and Pleasure Club second-line to feature Hot 8 Brass Band

The New Generation Social Aid & Pleasure Club is holding its annual second-line today, Dec. 8. from noon to 4 p.m. The parade features the Hot 8 Brass Band.
Streets in Central City, Hoffman Triangle and Broadmoor will be impacted.
Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring the area for illegal parking. They can be contacted at 504-658-8100.
Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event. RTA services m
ight be interrupted during this event as well. See details on any route changes at norta.com.
ROUTE
START: A.L. Davis Park, 2600 Lasalle St.
Proceed down Lasalle Street
Left on Second Street
Left on Magnolia Street
Right on Washington Avenue
STOP: Fox Lounge (Single Ladies Social Aid and Pleasure Club joins)
Right on S. Dorgenois Street
Right on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
STOP: MLK Boulevard and Magnolia Street
Right on Simon Boulevard
Left on Jackson Avenue
STOP: Chicken Mart
Right on Brainard Street
Right on Phillip Street
Left on Baronne Street to Washington Avenue
END: A.L. Davis Park, 2600 Lasalle St.