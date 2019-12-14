Man killed in double shooting on Toledano

A man was killed in a double shooting early Friday on the Toledano Street neutral ground, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 12:21 a.m., a patrol officer heard gunshots in the area of Toledano Street and Claiborne Avenue. The officer arrived on scene to find a man on the neutral ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The officer canvassed the area and discovered a second man lying in nearby driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. The New Orleans emergency medical service took him to the hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Patrick Guidry is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.