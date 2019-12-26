Man injured in Christmas shooting on Robert

A man was injured in a Christmas night shooting in the Freret neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Two men got into a fight inside a home in the 2000 block of Robert Street. During the altercation, one of the men produced a firearm and shot the victim in the arm.

The incident was reported to the NOPD about 11:50 p.m. Before the police arrived, the gunman had fled the scene. The victim, a 27-year-old male, was taken to a hospital by the Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.