Lady and Men Rollers hold second-line on Sunday in Central City

The Lady and Men Rollers Social Aid and Pleasure Club is holding its annual second-line on Sunday afternoon. The parade will feature The Truth Brass Band.

The club, headed by Linda “The YakaMein Lady” Green, will second-line from 1 to 5 p.m. Lineup is at 12:45 p.m. at St. Charles Avenue and Washington.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring the area for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 if you are affected by illegal parking.

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

Traffic will be restricted along the route described below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the second-line.

START: St. Charles Avenue and Washington.

Turn left on Washington to Dryades

STOP: Pickup King Roller and his Dukes at Sportsman’s Corner, 2433 Dryades

Dryades to Danneel

Left on Danneel to Louisiana Avenue

STOP: Sandpipers Lounge, 2119 Louisiana

Louisiana to LaSalle

LaSalle and Simone Bolivar to Jackson

STOP: Single Ladies Social Aid and Pleasure Club

Simone Bolivar to Martin Luther King Jr. to South Galvez

STOP: Men of Class, Ladies of Unity social aid and pleasure clubs

MLK to South Dorgenois

Left on Dogenois to Louisiana Parkway

STOP: 3806 Louisiana Parkway. Toast 2019-20 King Roller, Vaugn Collins

Louisiana Parkway to Louisiana Avenue

DISBAND: Big Man’s Lounge, 2916 Louisiana Avenue