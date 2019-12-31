Going out for New Year’s Eve? Be careful, city warns. Sticking around? Be careful, fire officials warn. And have a Happy New Year!

If your New Year’s Eve celebrations involve the French Quarter or the Central Business District, expect large crowds heavy traffic related to Wednesday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl as well as New Year’s events, city officials warn.

“As always, please take care in large crowds and report suspicious activity to public safety officials,” a Mayor’s Office press release states.

The city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the New Orleans Police Department and other public safety officials will be out in full force. The city will also be in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the State Police’s Fusion Center.

If you’re driving, be aware of traffic and parking restrictions, detailed below.

The road closures associated with the evacuation zone of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel also remain in place. So the city expects vehicle traffic to be even heavier than during previous New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl events.

Residents are encouraged to use other routes and alternatives to driving.

If the alternative is a bus or streetcar, be aware that they will be operating on the RTA’s Saturday schedule today and the Sunday schedule for New Year’s Day (with exceptions for the Algiers ferry and the riverfront streetcar). And don’t forget, the Hard Rock closures affect the RTA, too.

All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

City warns against private fireworks, bonfires

Planning to stay close to home for New Year’s Eve? If you do, here’s a message from the Mayor’s Office:

“The City is encouraging neighbors to host viewing parties and not light fireworks or shoot guns in the air because it is dangerous and illegal. There are no designated viewing areas. All can view from their homes or French Quarter gathering at midnight. Due to the size of the displays, the immediate areas will be contained, secured and patrolled for safety. Fireworks will be visible from 100-500ft. in the air. Please make accommodations for pets and those sensitive to sound.”

The New Orleans Fire Department issued this message:

“The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) reminds residents that un-permitted bonfires are illegal and pose a safety threat. Embers from these fires can travel great distances and can easily ignite leaves and other debris on roofs, porches, and the undersides of homes. Fires ignited from these embers can quickly spread out of control and can cause extensive property damage. In addition to property damage, these fires can tragically end with the loss of human life.

“In an effort to protect the community, the NOFD, NOPD, LSP, and Louisiana State Fire Marshal will actively patrol to prevent illegal bonfires this year. NOFD asks all residents to do their part to help keep the community safe. Do not participate in illegal bonfire activity and please report any accumulation of discarded Christmas trees or other flammable materials to the NOFD by calling (504) 671-3603.”

In addition to the traditional French Quarter fireworks display, New Orleans East will see an expanded fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. The city teamed up with New Orleans & Company to bring neighborhood fireworks back. The display will begin at 8:30 p.m. from Joe Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd.

Events

Today’s events include the Allstate Fan Fest at Jax Brewery, which started Monday and continues through Wednesday. Today’s New Year’s Eve festivities begin with a parade, starting at 2:45 p.m. at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street. The fireworks display over the riverfront in the French Quarter will begin at midnight.

On Wednesday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Jam starts at 4 p.m. at Champions Square, and the 86th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl begins 7:45 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. For more information, visit allstatesugarbowl.org/.

Traffic restrictions

In anticipation of large crowds, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and the Louisiana State Police (LSP) will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Additional intermittent street closures might be required as crowd size warrants.

Vehicles Limited – From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight through Wednesday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine, and North Rampart streets. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight on New Year’s Eve only, public safety officials will also screen vehicles in the Marigny on the following streets:

• Touro Street from Royal to Dauphine streets

• Kerlerec Street from Dauphine to Chartres streets

• Royal Street from Frenchmen Street to Esplanade Avenue

• Chartres Street from Frenchmen Street to Esplanade Avenue

Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into these areas.

No Vehicles Allowed – From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Monday through Wednesday, public safety officials will close Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets and the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets to all traffic. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight on New Year’s Eve only, the 500 and 600 block of Frenchmen Street and Decatur Street from Dumaine to Canal streets will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Road closures associated with the evacuation zone of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel remain in place. Closures include Canal Street from Burgundy to Elk streets and North Rampart Street from Bienville to Common streets. Due to these closures, the City expects vehicle traffic to be even heavier than during previous New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl events. Residents and visitors are encouraged to use other routes and alternatives to driving.

Parking restrictions

No-parking zones will be in place on the following streets:

Overnight Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

• 700-800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets

• 800 block of Bourbon Street

• Canal Street from N. Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard

Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

• Elysian Fields Avenue from Burgundy to N. Peters streets

• N. Peters Street from Esplanade Avenue to Dumaine Street

• Decatur Street from Dumaine to St. Philip streets

Overnight Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.:

• N. Peters Street from Conti to Canal streets

• Decatur Street from Dumaine to Conti streets

Overnight Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

• 500-600 blocks of Frenchmen Street

Additional parking restrictions may be implemented as necessary. Residents and visitors are reminded to always follow posted signs. Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking:

Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks. Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign. Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets. Call 504-658-8100 for 24 hour parking enforcement.