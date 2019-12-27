Man found shot to death inside car

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central City, according to an NOPD press release issued at shortly after noon on Friday, Dec. 27.

At about 11:50 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered an unresponsive man inside of a car at South Liberty and Terpsichore streets. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.