City skipping trash pickup on Christmas, but adding makeup day for recycling

There will be no curbside trash or recycling collection on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Curbside trash collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day.

If you have Wednesday and Saturday garbage pickup, your trash will be picked up Saturday as scheduled.

For areas with Wednesday recycling collection, Metro Disposal and Richard’s Disposal will conduct special collection days after Christmas (for all those cardboard boxes and wrapping paper).

Metro Disposal will collect recycling on Thursday, Dec. 26; Richard’s Disposal will empty recycling bins on Saturday, Dec. 28. After skipping the pickup on New Year’s Day, Wednesday recycling will resume on Jan. 8.

Once your regular recycling is picked up, it will be time to recycle your Christmas tree. Place your tree curbside by 5 a.m. on your second regular collection day: Thursday, Jan. 9; Friday, Jan. 10; or Saturday, Jan. 11.

For more information, call 311.