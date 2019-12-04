Car break-ins and burglaries caught on video

The NOPD is seeking information to aid investigations into auto break-ins and burglaries that occurred Sunday, Dec. 1, in the Touro and Carrollton areas.

Surveillance cameras caught an attempted burglary in the Touro area around 1:15 a.m. The pictured dark-colored SUV or van was observed in the 1200 block of Austerlitz Street.

The occupants of the vehicle exited the car and were seen pulling the door handles of various cars on the street. One of the occupants attempted to break a car window; however, the car alarm activated, causing the vehicle and its occupants to flee the area.

You can view the video by clicking here and here.

The NOPD is asking the public for information that can lead to the location of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

The NOPD is also searching for two suspects, seen above, in multiple vehicle burglaries in the Carrollton area.

The incidents occurred on Dec. 1 around 6:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Burdette Street.

The suspects are wanted in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the area. One of the incidents was recorded by a security camera and can be seen here.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 877-903-7867.