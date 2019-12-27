Beloved barber ‘Mr. Chill’ dies at 51

Wilbert “Mr. Chill” Wilson, Uptown’s own barber and businessman, died on Thursday (Dec. 26) at the age of 51, as reported by WGNO. Wilson’s reported cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Wilson was best known in the city as an entrepreneur. He owned Mr. Chill’s First Class Cuts (2736 S. Carrollton Ave.) and Mr. Chill’s First Class Hot Dogs & Sweet’s Pastries (575 S Carrollton Ave.).

Wilson was an activist and philanthropist who spoke out against gun violence, encouraged organ donation, and mentored the youth, according to his biography.

Deemed a New Orleans legend, Mr. Chill will be loved forever and missed dearly.