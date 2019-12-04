Advertiser: Dr. Ali Sadeghi raises $30,000+ at New Orleans inaugural gala to fight breast cancer

Dr. Ali Sadeghi hosts

“Let’s Hear It For The Girls” breast cancer fundraiser gala

City lights twinkled on the waterfront. Neon windbreakers and leg warmers twirled on the dance floor at La Maison Du Lac on Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans on a beautiful fall night. On the 25th of October, the Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery hosted its first “Let’s Hear It For The Girls” Gala to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Complete with a DJ jockeying ’80s dance tunes, delicious food, a photo booth, and a live auction, the event raised over $30,000 for the cause.

Though the party was a ball, breast cancer is a serious matter that deserves attention. Breast cancer currently ranks as the second leading cause of death for women worldwide, affecting 1 out of every 8 women. Dr. Sadeghi, the Founder and Medical Director of the Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery, is on a mission to stop this killer.

That’s why he is passionate about the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign: a fundraiser associated with the American Cancer Society (ACS). As his own contribution to the campaign, Dr. Sadeghi planned the gala and also donated one of the most highly sought-after auction items—a 4-night stay in the Bahamas along with a private plane and a Mommy Makeover. (The Mommy Makeover is one of Dr. Sadeghi’s most popular surgeries. It involves several cosmetic procedures to revitalize and trim body fat for post-pregnancy and breastfeeding mothers.) Dr. Sadeghi also regularly performs reconstructive surgeries for women who have undergone treatments for breast cancer, helping them get back their bodies that they used to have before cancer.

“Breast cancer affects everyone, whether you’re a man or woman,” Dr. Sadeghi says. “For years, we have tried our best to change the lives of breast cancer patients and survivors by helping them to live a normal life. The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is a step toward our fight to prevent and cure breast cancer.”

As one of the top surgeons in the New Orleans area, Dr. Ali Sadeghi is dedicated to providing complete care for both reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery patients. He is a double board-certified plastic surgeon with nearly 20 years of surgical experience and a member of the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

If you’re interested in learning more about this year’s Let’s Hear It For the Girls gala, or if you’d like to participate in next year’s event, contact the Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery today.