15 people robbed inside Central City home

Fifteen people were robbed in a Central City home early Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Two men entered the home in the 2200 block of Third Street at about 1:50 a.m. and demanded that everyone get to the ground and put their money in a bag. The 15 victims inside the home complied. The intruders then searched each victim’s pockets and took other property.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.