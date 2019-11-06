Woman robbed by three masked gunmen

A woman was robbed at gunpoint by three masked men around midnight in the Leonidas neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, was approached by three men wearing ski masks and armed with guns on Wednesday just after midnight. They forced her into her home in the 1800 block of Eagle Street, demanding money. The gunmen ransacked the home before fleeing.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.