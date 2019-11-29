Woman hit over the head and robbed in Milan

A 59-year-old woman was hit over the head and robbed in the Milan neighborhood early Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim was approached by a man asking for a cigarette and money at about 4:30 a.m. on Louisiana Avenue and Carondelet Street, police said.

She refused, and the assailant struck her over the head. After she fell to the ground, he took cash from her right front pocket.

The incident occurred Nov. 27 and was reported to the police on Nov. 29.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.