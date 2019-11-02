We Are One to second-line in Central City

The We Are One Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line is holding its annual second-line in Central City on Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Formation will begin at noon.

The parade will follow the route below. Traffic will be restricted along the route.

START 3320 Baronne Street

Baronne St. to Louisiana Ave.

Make a LEFT on Louisiana Ave. Continue to St. Charles Ave.

Make a LEFT on St. Charles Ave. Continue down to Felicity St.

Make a LEFT on Felicity St. to Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Make a LEFT on Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

STOP 1809 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. (OES)

Make a RIGHT at Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. and Jackson Ave. Down Jackson Ave. to LaSalle

Make a LEFT on LaSalle St. to Washington Ave.

STOP A.L. Davis Park (Dignified Achievable Men S&P Club)

Make a right on Washington Ave. Down Washington Ave. to S. Claiborne Ave.

Make a LEFT on S. Claiborne Ave. Continue down S. Claiborne Ave.

STOP 3400 S. Claiborne Ave (Chicken & Watermelon and Jazz Daiquiri Lounge)

Make a RIGHT on Louisiana Ave. Continue down Louisiana Ave. to Dryades St.

Make a LEFT turn on Dryades to Second Street.

STOP Sportsman Bar (Compassionate Ladies)

Down Dryades St. to Philip St.

Turn RIGHT on Philip St. to Baronne St.

Make a RIGHT on Baronne St. Down Baronne St. to Seventh St.

Turn RIGHT on Seventh to Dryades.

DISBAND Portside Lounge, 3000 Dryades St.