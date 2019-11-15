Tonight: Support ‘ARTrepreneurship’ at Just Say YAYA fundraiser

YAYA Inc. will host their annual Just Say YAYA gala tonight (Nov. 15) to help support tuition-free arts and entrepreneurship training programs for local youth. The gala takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the YAYA Arts Center at 3322 LaSalle St. They will celebrate “ARTrepreneurs” and career development to benefit creative young people.

Festivities begin with a patron party from 6 to 7 p.m., which includes an oyster bar by Superior Seafood, music by Amber Matthews, and a live glassblowing demonstration. The gala begins at 7 p.m. and guests will have access to food and drink, a silent auction, an arts market, and an exhibition of work by YAYA artists and alumni.

YAYA is a non-profit community arts and design studio, dedicated to the personal, professional, and artistic development of New Orleans youth. Said the organization, “YAYA is training the next generation of New Orleans culture-bearers, while also offering life skills and career development to benefit creative young people on their individual paths to success.”

Gala tickets are $50, and Patron Party tickets are $150 (gala included). For tickets and more information, visit jsy2019.eventbrite.com.