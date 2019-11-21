Suspects sought in thefts of packages, grill

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a package theft investigation that occurred on Nov. 9.

At around 3:06 p.m., surveillance video shows a man ride up to a home in the 5200 block of Camp Street on a white bicycle. He removed two packages from the victim’s front porch and placed them inside of a black duffel bag before riding off toward Jefferson Avenue.

Click here to see the video.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the subject is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).

Porch pirate filmed on St. Thomas

NOPD officers are searching for a suspect in a package theft that occurred in the Irish Channel around 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Officers reviewed video footage from this incident and observed a woman walking in the 2700 block of St. Thomas Street. She reportedly removed the packages from the victim’s front porch and fled the scene.

Anyone with information that can help Sixth District detectives identify and locate the pictured subject is asked to call 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.

Grill stolen in Garden District

The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in the theft of a grill that occurred on Nov. 15.

At about 6:33 a.m., the pictured suspect entered an apartment complex in the 1400 block of St. Andrew Street via the front gate. The suspect then took a Dyna-Glo brand portable grill (example photo is below) and attached propane tank from the complex’s interior courtyard and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, medium build, and heavy beard. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, Saints jersey, white zip-up jacket, black pants and red tennis shoes with white soles.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).