Surveillance video catches vehicle burglary, package theft

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in two recent incidents in the Second District.

Vehicle burglary on South Liberty

The NOPD is seeking assistance with locating a suspect in the investigation of a vehicle burglary on Nov. 3 in the 5000 block of South Liberty Street.

At about 7:15 a.m., the pictured cyclist was seen entering the victim’s vehicle, after arriving at the location via bicycle.

Surveillance video of the subject can be seen at this link.

The man in the video is sought for a buccal swab as a part of this investigation.

Package theft on Freret

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a suspect in the investigation of a package theft that occurred on Oct. 28.

At about 2 p.m., a package theft occurred in the 6200 block of Freret Street. The pictured suspect – identified as a black male with a dark shirt, tan pants, and tan boots – approached a residence on a dark-colored bicycle and entered the victim’s porch. He observed a package near the front door, picked up the package and fled eastbound on Freret Street.

Surveillance video of the incident can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents or the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).