Stache Dash rolls through Central City on Sunday, followed by tailgate party

The annual Stache Dash is dashing through Central City on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 8 to 9:30, followed by a tailgate party at Central City BBQ.

The NOLA Stache Dash is a 2 mile competitive run and fun run held in conjunction with Tailgate for a Cause to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer, the nation’s third leading cause of death for men.

Proceeds from donations, sponsorships, raffles, auctions and tailgate passes benefit patients of the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic, which provides health services to the city’s music community. Every $100 raised will provide one prostate cancer screening for a local musician.

You don’t have to walk or run to enjoy the event. The tailgate party features the Saints SupaFans, PussyFooters and more to help the crowd warm up for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tailgate tickets will include unlimited beer, wine, bloody Marys, brunch and live music by New Orleans’ own Parole Violation, plus a mustache contest.

The race begins and ends at Central City BBQ, 1201 Rampart St. Traffic will be restricted along the route until the last participant passes and course materials are removed. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

For more information on the event, see the website or the Facebook page.

The route is below:

START: 1201 S. Rampart St.

Down Rampart Street

Right on Clio Street

Right on St. Charles Avenue

Right on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Right on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard

Left on Erato Street

Right on S. Rampart St

END: 1201 S. Rampart St.