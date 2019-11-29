Shop local stores for your holiday gifts during Small Business Saturday

On Saturday — between Black Friday and Cyber Monday (make that Plaid Friday and Cider Monday) — local retailers and shoppers celebrate the low-key, hyper-local Small Business Saturday. It’s a national event bringing millions of Americans out to shop for holiday gifts at their favorite small businesses, to explore friendly, creative local shops and to support the local economy.

Small Business Saturday draws tourists and locals to come out in a show of support for the stretches of shops and restaurants throughout New Orleans’ neighborhoods. This year marks the 10th anniversary of this tradition, and StayLocal New Orleans is marking it with all the news you need to know from shop owners and their fans.

Enjoy shopping along Oak Street, Magazine Street, Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, the French Quarter, Bayou Road, the CBD and other local business corridors with small shops.

Here are a few of the Uptown stores offering specials. Check StayLocal’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

Oak Street

Blue Cypress Books Calling all bargain hunters: find special, featured deals plus bargain books are now in the new courtyard.

Breads on Oak Yummy house-made bread and organic wine tasting from noon to 2 p.m. Like what you try? Two for one on all the organic wines by the glass or bottle!

Coutelier Gear Sale |Save up to 40% on select knives and cook’s gear at the shop named “the best place in the US to buy Japanese knives” by gearpatrol.com .

D4 Tabletop Gaming Cafe We’ll have combos & discounts on various games and accessories. Come in to see what’s new.

Eclectic Home Every purchase made is a chance to win a gift bag of store-curated goodies, and savings will be popping up throughout the store on #SmallBizSat! 8211 Oak St.

Haase’s Shoe Store Thanksgiving Haasse’s Style sale on holiday, Christmas and winter clothes for kiddos. All are 15% off.

Tiny Buffalo $5 off any custom garment with a single-side print included. Pick a design from our ready made designs and print on a basic tee for $12! 8611 Oak St.

Magazine Street

Armoire Boutique Thanks a Brunch! Complimentary mimosas, brunch-y bites & holiday deals — 20% off**plus giveaways**!—at Magazine St. and (new) old Metairie locations.

Coast Roast Coffee & Tea 15% off all Coast Roast coffee mugs and Tervis Traveler Mugs featuring the world famous New Orleans’ streetcar at the 3618 Magazine St. location(see map).

Dirty Coast Visit any of Dirty Coast’s three New Orleans stores, two on Magazine Street, and nab 20% off any purchase made on #SmallBizSat. Want 10% off for life? You’ll be awarded a Lagniappe Coin for any purchase made in store over $75, because a little something extra goes a long way.

Essentially NOLA Life is Too Short … Use the Good Soap sale. Receive 25% off when you #ShopSmall with us in person or online (code ShopSmall25). 2850 Magazine St.

Octavia Books A changing roster of local authors will be acting as shop staff, making recommendations and sharing favorite books.

New Orleans Green Holiday Botanical Offerings: house plants, botanical enverre stained glass & glass ornaments, leaf-inspired jewelry, and botanical watercolor prints on wood. on botanically themed products from New Orleans Green LLC, Paraph Studio / Caitlin Ezell Waugh, and Teragram Designs will be offered at 10% off. In the Potence Collective, 5700 Magazine St.

Freret Street

The Bike Shop NOLA 10% off all new bikes. 20% off chrome bags. Buy 2 get one ½ off Wheel Brightz in a variety of colors.