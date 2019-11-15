Porch piracy on Calhoun caught on video

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for information that can lead to the identity and arrest of a suspect in a theft incident that occurred on Nov. 8.

At around 4 p.m., the pictured suspect was captured on surveillance camera riding a white bicycle up to the victim’s home in the 2100 block of Calhoun Street. The subject removed a package from the victim’s front porch, and then fled on his bicycle southbound on Calhoun Street.

Click here to view the video.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).