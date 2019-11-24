Porch piracy caught on surveillance video

The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in the investigation of a theft that occurred on Nov. 18.

At about 2:27 p.m., a man rode up to the victim’s residence on a bicycle and removed a package from the victim’s front porch. He then rode off down Freret Street toward Broadway.

Surveillance video of the incident can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).