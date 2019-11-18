Police seek suspect in auto burglary

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect in an auto burglary on Nov. 16.

At around 2:10 p.m., a vehicle parked in the 3200 block of Danneel Street was burglarized. The woman pictured above was seen taking a purse from inside the car before walking toward downtown.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.