Police blotter: Teenage girl escapes kidnapping; gunman returns property he stole

A 17-year-old girl escaped two assailants Friday evening in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The teenager was outside in the 8900 block of Olive Street at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday when she was approached by two men in a vehicle.

One man got out of the car, grabbed her and threatened to rape her. She escaped on foot, and the two men fled in the car.

Armed robber changes bis mind

A 28-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by a teenager in the Freret neighborhood, according to the NOPD.

The juvenile, armed with a gun, approached the woman in the 4500 block of South Saratoga Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. He demanded her property, and she complied.

As the gunman was leaving, he returned the property, the police report said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information on either incident is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.