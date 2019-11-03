Police blotter: Carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, purse snatching reported Uptown

A robbery, armed robbery, carjacking and purse snatching were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Robbery at home on Broadway

On Friday afternoon, a man helping a stranger who professed to be a Vietnam veteran was robbed at his home near Audubon Park, the NOPD reported.

A 62-year-old man responded to a knock on his door in the 300 block of Broadway at about 3:30 p.m. to find a stranger who, saying he had served in Vietnam, professed to be stranded and asked for money to get home.

The victim let the man inside and went to get his wallet. In the meantime, the intruder rummaged through the living room and found a box of cash.

When the victim saw him with the cash, he began fighting to retrieve it. During the altercation, the robber fell down the porch stairs and fled. The 62-year-old was able to retrieve some of the money.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Armed robbery thwarted in Broadmoor

A 42-year-old man was approached by a man with gun in the 3900 block of Gen. Taylor Street at about 9:10 on Friday, the NOPD reported. When the gunman demanded money, the victim advised him that the money was in his home.

The gunman followed the victim to his house. When they got there, the victim escaped inside and locked the door.

Carjacking in Carrollton

A carjacking was reported early Saturday in the Carrollton neighborhood. A 22-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were in the woman’s parked car in the 8100 block of Green Street at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. They were approached on both sides of the vehicle by four masked men wearing hoodies and dark clothes.

The assailants demanded money, and the male victim complied. The four men then got inside the vehicle and fled, the NOPD reported.

Purse snatching on Magazine

A 63-year-old woman was leaving a business at Washington Avenue and Magazine Street at about 6 a.m. on Sunday when a man grabbed her purse from behind. The robber ran behind the business and fled with the purse.

